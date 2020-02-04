UGA’S Edwards named SEC Freshman of the Week

Edwards Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Anthony Edwards has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office in Birmingham, Ala.

Last week, Edwards averaged a double-double of 26.0 points and 12.5 rebounds in Georgia’s outings at Missouri and versus Texas A&M.

On Tuesday, Edwards scored 23 points and collected 10 rebounds to notch his first career double-double. The 6-5, Atlanta native returned to post 29 points and 15 boards in a victory over the Aggies on Saturday.

Edwards became the first Georgia freshman to record consecutive double-doubles since Jumaine Jones did so during the 1997-98 season. Edwards’ 15 rebounds against the Aggies represented the most by a Bulldog freshman since Jones had 16 against Penn State in the semifinals of the 1998 NIT.

Edwards now has 10 20-point performances this season, which is tied for the most by any SEC player. He is ranked second in the league in scoring both overall (19.3 ppg) and in SEC play (20.9 ppg).

During the week, Edwards ascended from No. 9 to No. 6 among Georgia’s all-time freshman scoring leaders. He now has 406 points in 21 games, 16 shy of the No. 5 mark by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011-12.

Edwards has now been named SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season. He was also selected on Dec. 1 following the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. In addition, Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler was honored on Dec. 23. This is the first time the Bulldogs have had three SEC Freshman of the Week honorees since the 2005-06 season. Georgia’s next game is on Wednesday when the Bulldogs face Florida in Gainesville at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

