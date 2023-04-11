ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The University of Georgia will introduce Boom, the 10-month-old English Bulldog, as Uga XI during pregame ceremonies at the upcoming G-Day Game on Saturday.

The ceremonial collaring of Boom will start with eight minutes on the pregame clock at approximately 3:50 p.m. and will take place on the 20-yard line, northeast corner of Sanford Stadium. Fans are encouraged to find their seats early to watch the ceremony.

The new mascot will succeed Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history.

Que was two and half years old when he began his reign as Georgia’s beloved mascot in 2015. He compiled an impressive 91-18 record, which included back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships, two SEC titles and victories in the Rose, Sugar, Orange and Peach bowls.

Uga X joined “Seiler’s Uga Three” as the only two Bulldogs in Georgia history to win a national championship and passed Uga VI, who reigned from 1999-2008, as the winningest Bulldog in Georgia lore.

The current line of solid white English bulldogs began with UGA I, “Hood’s Ole Dan,” born Dec. 2, 1955, in Columbus, Ga.

UGA Sports Communications contributed to this story.