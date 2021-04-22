UGA partners with NLI focused firm to help prepare student-athletes

– NIL firm to help UGA Athletics provide UGA student-athletes with an intellectual foundation around NIL through educational workshops and open discussions as expected changes come into effect this year –

WASHINGTON D.C., April 22, 2021 –NIL advisory and education firm Altius Sports Partners (ASP) has announced a new partnership with University of Georgia Athletics designed to educate student-athletes at UGA on looming changes that will allow them to profit from their name, image, and likeness. ASP specialists will provide strategic guidance and educational programming to help student-athletes at UGA understand NIL policies, their impact, and prepare and empower them for all things NIL. ASP will also provide ongoing resources both in-person and virtually.

“We are excited for our partnership with Altius Sports,” said Josh Brooks, UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics. “I’m thrilled to be able to offer this educational and personal development opportunity to all of our student-athletes in advance of the expected NIL changes in collegiate athletics.”

As part of the arrangement, ASP and UGA Athletics staff will present a year-long series of educational workshops as well as open discussions and other resources for student-athletes. NIL-specific instruction for UGA student-athletes will include personal branding and brand management; business formation and entrepreneurship basics; financial literacy; and opportunity management. Throughout the year, the program will also probe deeper into money management; taxes; social media opportunities and monetization; personal appearances; merchandise; camps and clinics; in-kind deals; equity and investing; and health and wellness, among other issues.

“Education will be critical to prepare our student-athletes to thrive in a new paradigm,” said Will Lawler, UGA Deputy Athletic Director for Legal and Regulatory Affairs. “With expertise in diverse topics from the regulatory to student-athlete development, Altius will provide a wide variety of programming to assist our student-athletes in developing the skills they need to forge a successful path through the new and uncharted environment.”

“This partnership with the University of Georgia Athletics will allow ASP to work hands-on with one of the most elite athletic programs in the country on a unique approach to student-athlete NIL education,” said Casey Schwab, CEO, Altius Sports Partners. “With ASP’s comprehensive educational curriculum and our collaborative work with UGA Athletics, UGA student-athletes will be equipped to embrace and excel in the NIL era during their time in Athens and beyond.”

ASP’s industry leading voices include CEO and founding partner Casey Schwab; founding partners David Carter and John Entz; educational consultant and sports law expert Gabe Feldman; advisors Jené Elzie, Oliver Luck, Jessica Mendoza, Kenneth Shropshire, and Malcolm Turner; strategy and marketing consultant Courtney Brunious; account executive Celine Mangan; and coordinator Carly Tower.

COURTESY UGA ATHLETICS