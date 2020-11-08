Trask, Florida upend Georgia 44-28 in ‘Cocktail Party’

Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis (2) recovers his own fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown night, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and No. 8 Florida beat fifth-ranked and undermanned Georgia 44-28. The Gators ended a three-game losing streak in the rivalry known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” and now have a stranglehold on the SEC’s East Division. The Bulldogs were likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration and probably have a quarterback competition moving forward.

