Tostado walk-off single beats Rome, but Lexington wins 1st-half title

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. –

The Augusta GreenJackets (36-32) will go into the All-Star break on a positive note as they defeated the Rome Braves (30-39) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday. The walk-off victory is the Jackets 4th of the season as it was Frankie Tostado with an RBI single in the 10th inning to win it.

The Lexington Legends beat the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday, and Lexington will take the 1st half title by a ½ game over the Jackets and Charleston RiverDogs.

The Jackets jumped out to an early lead. Gabriel Noguera, Rome’s starter, committed a balk in the 3rd inning, and it allowed Anyesber Sivira to score, making it 1-0 GreenJackets. Frankie Tostado came up later and ripped a single to give the Jackets a 2-0 advantage.

Rome would answer in the 4th inning. After a rare leadoff walk issued by GreenJackets starter Keaton Winn, Griffin Benson belted his 6th home run of the season, a two-run shot, and the Jackets were all tied up at two.

Winn finishes his afternoon throwing 6.1 innings, and allowing only two runs. It was the 1st time a GreenJackets starter has gone past the 6th inning in 2019. Winn also had five strikeouts on the afternoon.

Luis Amaya went 0.2 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run, before Matt Seelinger went two innings without allowing a run as he struck out five.

In the 10th inning, with the game still tied at two, Jesus Tona pitched a scoreless frame to keep Rome off the board. In the bottom of the 10th, with Ismael Munguia on 3rd base, and Mikey Edie on 1st, Tostado slapped a single and the Jackets walked-it-off by a final of 3-2. The GreenJackets will go to 8-1 in extra-inning games in 2019.

Player of the Game: Frankie Tostado, 2-5, 2 RBI

Tostado drove in the 2nd and 3rd runs of the game, as the GreenJackets were able to walk-off and beat the Braves 3-2. Tostado ends the 1st half of the season with 10 home runs and 45 RBI’s.