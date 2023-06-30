Rocky Top it is. Local standout wide reciever Braylon Staley choosing the University of Tennessee as his college football and academic home at the next level live on WJBF News Channel 6 on Friday.

Staley, the top-ranked wide receiver in South Carolina, had dozens of NCAA Division I offers and eventually narrowed his list to four schools: Clemson, Miami, North Carolina and Tennessee. A visit to the Knoxville, Tennessee campus at the beginning of June sealed his decision. “The community, fan base, you know academic support, the coaches, everybody,” he said when asked about choosing Tennessee. “Also, great coaching,” he added.

ESPN rankes Staley as the No. 5 recruit in the state overall for his class. The 6’1 180 lb. wideout hopes to get on the field early with the Volunteers. “They’re telling me I can play outside, inside or either in the back field you know give me left, give me right, give me the ball in open space and let me work,” said Staley.

He says he wants to finish his prep career strong with whichever high school he plays his senior season with. “Just ready to be the same person I was last year. To give all my talent on the field and I’m trying to go for 1,000 yards this year so. Have a good season,” said Staley.

Staley finished his junior season with more than 800 yards and eight touchdowns with the Aiken High Hornets. He is also the reigning SCHSL 4A track and field state champion in the 200-meter, and two-time defending champion in the triple jump.