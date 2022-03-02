AUGUSTA, GA – After trailing 38-30 at the half, the top-seeded and 10th ranked Augusta Jaguars outscored eighth-seeded Georgia Southwestern 59-28 to take an 89-66 win in the quarterfinal round of the PBC men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday at Christenberry Fieldhouse. With the win, the Jaguars (26-3) will host the semifinal and final rounds of the tournament this Friday and Saturday, March 4-5. Game times will be announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

Georgia Southwestern (10-17) was in control for the first 20 minutes, shooting 52% (13-25) from the field in the first half while AU connected on only nine of 24 shots from the floor. The Hurricanes opened the game with a 12-3 run capped by a Kahlon Whitley three-pointer. That lead grew to 10 following a Devon Higgs jumper, but Augusta responded with a 9-2 that cut the lead to three with 12:10 to go.

The GSW defense then kept AU off the scoreboard for over three minutes, scoring seven unanswered and keeping the Jaguars at arms’ length for the remainder of the half, leading by eight at the break.

The lead remained in double-digits for the opening minutes of the second before Augusta found a rhythm. Miguel Arnold’s three-pointer started a 17-2 run that gave the Jaguars their first lead of the game. Troy Cracknell capped the surge with a three-pointer to give AU a 48-45 lead.

GSW answered with a three from Jacorie Archie to tie things at 48, but that would be the last points for the Hurricanes for over three minutes as AU scored 13 in a row. A David Viti three-point play pushed the Augusta lead to over 20 as the Jaguars shot 69% (20-29) in the second half, 10-16 (63%) from three-point range.

Arnold led AU with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-7 from long range. Tyshaun Crawford added 19 and a team-high eight rebounds. Cracknell and Viti scored 14 each.

Georgia Southwestern was led by 20 points from Archie with Whitley adding 13 and Jamari Dean 12 points and eight rebounds.

Augusta will meet fifth-seeded Columbus State in the tournament semifinals. CSU was a 91-74 winner on the road at #4 USC Aiken. Second-seeded Flagler and sixth-seeded Lander will meet in the other semifinal.

The PBC Championship game will be played in Augusta on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

COURTESY PBC