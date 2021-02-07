Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - In only his second season as head coach John Starr sends 3 players on to the next level. Defensive end Tony Roundtree chose Savannah State over Charleston Southern and Erskine.

Also signing was Jaden Bulloch and Nazire Henton, both are heading to Snellville, Georgia to work on their game some more with the Georgia Knights as they have hopes of getting better offers next year.