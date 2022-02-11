Todd Booker fills head coach vacancy at Augusta Prep

MARTINEZ, GA – Augusta Prep is proud to announce the hiring of Todd Booker as its new head football coach for the 2022-2023 school year.



Booker becomes the second football coach in school history. He replaces Harry Bacheller, who started the Augusta Prep football program in 2009. In 2013, the Cavaliers won its first state championship.



Booker brings a wealth of coaching and leadership experience to Augusta Prep. A graduate of Butler High School, Booker has worked eight years as a head football coach at two schools, while also serving 12 years as an assistant coach. He has also worked 11 years as an athletic director, five years as an assistant principal and three years as a head baseball coach.



He began his head football coaching career at Hephzibah in 2002, before taking a job as an assistant football coach at Burke County from 2005-09. Booker became Grovetown’s first athletic director in 2009, also serving as defensive coordinator for the football team. In 2015, he moved over to Harlem to become the school’s head football coach. In five seasons there, he led the Bulldogs to three state playoff appearances, including the school’s first-ever home playoff game. Booker was named the Region 4-AA Coach of the Year in 2017.



“I am incredibly excited to be the next Head Football Coach at Augusta Prep,” said Booker, who

has worked the past two years as Harlem’s assistant principal and athletic director. “Augusta

Prep has a rich history of academic and athletic excellence and I very thankful to have this

opportunity to lead the program.” Booker inherits a program that was ranked as high as No. 2 in the Georgia Independent Schools Association (GISA) in 2016 and 2017.

Those two seasons, the Cavaliers went a combined 17-3 during the regular season. This past fall, Augusta Prep went 4-7 overall, including a state playoff appearance.