Tigers complete sweep with 7-2 win over Eagles in second game of doubleheader

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS----Ty Coleman's run-scoring single capped a Texas A&M comeback at Blue Bell Park as the Aggies posted a 7-6 walk-off over No. 12 Georgia Saturday. The Aggies (17-8, 2-3 SEC) trailed 5-0 going to the second inning and chipped away, tying the game in the sixth before trailing again heading to the bottom of the ninth. Sophomore left-hander Jonathan Childress was lifted in the third after surrendering five runs on five hits before the Aggie bullpen gave up just one more run. Trevor Werner got the win with 1.1 scoreless innings to move to 1-0. Georgia stranded 11 men on base on the day. Georgia took a 2-0 lead in the first. Josh McAllister led off the game with a base hit. Corey Collins drew a walk and both advanced on a passed ball. Freshman Parks Harber smashed a two-run double to the wall in left centerfield for the early advantage. In the second, McAllister made it 5-0 with his team-leading fourth home run, a three-run shot to centerfield. The Aggies got solo home runs from Coleman and Ray Alejo in the second to cut into Georgia's lead. In the fifth, Texas A&M loaded the bases with one out and were held to just a sacrifice fly by Austin Bost to trim Georgia's lead to 5-3. In the sixth, a two-out miscue on a groundball to McAllister allowed a pair of runs to score and tie game at 5-all as Darryn Pasqua had come on in relief of Ryan Webb. Then with two on and two outs, Georgia looked to Ben Harris for the final out, and he came through. Harris finished with 2.1 innings, allowing one run with a walk and four strikeouts. The Bulldogs (15-7, 1-4 SEC) took a 6-5 lead in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk to Harber before the Aggies rallied back with a pair of runs in the ninth. Harris walked the leadoff batter and Georgia looked to Nolan Crisp (1-1). The Aggies bunted the runner over to second. Will Frizzell tied the game with a double. Then, a throwing error by Tate allowed Bost to reach. Hunter Coleman drew a walk to load the bases and that set the stage for Coleman. The series concludes Sunday with first pitch at 2:02 p.m. ET, and it will be available on SEC Network+ and on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Georgia's Acting Head Coach Scott Daeley On the game"We had opportunities to expand the lead and were weren't able to and then we didn't make enough routine plays. It should've been 7-2 or 8-2 in the ninth inning and have a little more cushion to work with. We just didn't' play well enough to put them away. We just have to play better and play with confidence and be on the attack."