AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods announced Sunday morning that he is “heading up to Augusta”, but that it remains a “game-time decision” whether or not he will be able to play in next week’s Masters Tournament.

Woods was severely injured in a car crash in February of 2021. He has not played competitively since the 2020 November Masters, with the exception of the the PNC Championship in December, in which he and son Charlie teamed up to finish second.

Woods won The Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. He played a practice round at Augusta National Last week.

In the tweet, he also congratulated Anna Davis for winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.