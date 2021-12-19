Tiger & son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

John Daly, right, stands with son John Daly II after winning the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – John Daly and his college son won the PNC Championship. Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son make them work for it. Woods and his son set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and were tied for the lead on the back nine. But they couldn’t birdie the par-5 closing hole. John Daly II is a freshman at Arkansas. He joined his father in making a key birdie at the 16th to regain the lead. The two-putt birdie at the end gave them a 57 in the scramble. They set a tournament record at 27 under to win by wo.

