Three local football players have signed undrafted free agent NFL contracts, becoming the latest from the CSRA to reach pro football’s highest level.

Former South Aiken All-State wide receiver Deshun Kitchings has signed with the Chicago Bears. Kitchings played under Chris Hamilton with the Thoroughbreds before joining the program at Newberry. The 5’10 speedster led the Wolves and finished third in the SAC in receptions (39), receiving yards (726), and yards per game (66.0). He averaged 18.6 yards per catch, good for second in the league. Kitchings will head to Chicago on Thursday to join the Bears for rookie camp, which begins Friday.

Barnwell’s Erick Bostick Jr. has signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Bostick Jr. played tight end and on the defensive line for the Warhorses. He went to Kansas University originally as a tight end, before making the switch to offensive tackle after his first season. The 6’6 309 lb. standout started 32 games for the Jayhawks.

The Cowboys also signed former Emanuel County Institute multi-sport star David Durden. Durden spent a few years in the Boston Red Sox minor league baseball system. He decided he wanted to go back to college and play football, joining the University of West Florida. He dominated the competition in Division II last year, posting 54 catches for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns.

South Aiken’s Deshun Kitchings has signed with the Chicago Bears.

Barnwell’s Earl Bostick Jr. has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.