AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Antonio goes by “AJ” on the soccer field and the cross-county track, both places he excels for the Thomson Bulldogs. AJ was named the 2022 THS All-Region Player and the 2023 Top Runner of the Year, but he also excels in the classroom as well where he is the VP of the Future Business leaders of America and the top student in his graduating class. For his hard work in the classroom and on the field/track, Antonio has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

AJ’s parents say they are incredibly proud of him, and they are so happy that people are finally seeing what they have known for years. “It’s a very proud moment for us to see his accomplishment,” says Antonio’s mother Shanda, “we see it happen at home, we see how hard he goes, but for the community to see it as well is a great thing.” Antonio’s father agrees noting that he is also a very hard-working kid. “He worked hard and put God first and he’s been doing very well with it,” says Antonio Grant Sr.

Antonio’s coaches admire his dedication as well and they spoke about what his leadership means to the team. “We get out there on to the track and he runs and he’s pushing himself 100% of the time, I mean he’s minutes ahead of everybody else doing three miles but he’s running as hard as he can,” says Assistant Cross-Country/Soccer Coach Frederick Williams, “he’s out of breath but everybody else sees that and says ‘oh I have to do that too. I can’t not do what he’s doing.’ As he goes everyone else goes.”

Soccer Coach Ayanna Aiyetoro says his leadership style is quiet but very effective. “He is naturally quiet, but you can tell that everybody who is taking information from him sees the respect and they automatically respect him because of how he performs. He serves as a great silent leader and once he gets started everybody knows ‘OK it’s actually time to get started, it’s time to keep moving.’ So that’s probably one of the biggest things he’s done for our team as far as leadership.”

Antonio doesn’t know where he wants to attend college yet, but he plans to study computer science and hopefully play soccer at the next level. A big congrats to AJ and his family!