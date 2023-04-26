AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Seth Adams has been a baseball star, as well as an archer, at Thomson High School for the last 4 years but now he is being recognized for his hard work off the field. Seth is the Salutatorian of his graduating class, a Beta Club member, and has been awarded the Georgia Certificate of Merit just to name a few of his accolades. For his efforts Seth has also been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Head baseball coach Sean Tiernan and Seth’s parents all credit his success to his determination and hard work. Coach Tiernan called him “humble” in an interview and noted that Seth’s positive impact on his team has to do with him being a leader. “He’s a very self-motivated kid so he means a lot to the team just in ‘lead by example,'” says Coach Tiernan.

With his great grades and outstanding athletic ability, Seth has decided to pursue an engineering degree from Georgia Tech where he may decide to play baseball as well. Congratulations to Seth Adams and his entire family!