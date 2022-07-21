AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After falling to an 0-2 to start their title defense at this years’ Nike EYBL Peach Jam, ‘The Skill Factory’16-U have seemingly found their rhythm as a collective group. TSF now victorious in their last two games, earning a spot into the weekend elimination rounds.

” That’s TSF basketball right there,” said head coach Julius Patterson. “I told ya’ll about getting into the gym and fixing the little things, we had to work on and you saw them run it to perfection,” he added.

Facing elimination on Thursday ‘The Skill Factory defeated, Strive For Greatness 65-50. Grovetown’s Derrion Reid finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

” The atmosphere was crazy, but to come out to beat them, it’s just a regular game. They got Lebron on the sideline, that didn’t phase us we came out and played our basketball,” said Elijah Crawford.

TSF returns to the court on Friday to play Team United at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.