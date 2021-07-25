‘The Skill Factory 15U’ wins Nike Peach Jam Championship

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – The Skill Factory 15U team accomplished something not many thought they could do in their first year competing on the national stage at the Nike Peach Jam. They not only, met expectations, they exceeded them by winning the Nike EYBL Peach Jam after defeating Team United 66-60.

Only suffering one loss by six points through the two weeks of pool and tournament play, The Skill Factory put the nation on watch, by doing it without a single player ranked on ESPN’s top 100 list for the class of 2023. While also dismantling every team with ranked players they faced with their core players, and head coach who are natives of the CSRA.

Sunday they were lead by Thomson’s Lovanta Ivery who finished with 14 points in the six point victory. Ivery stepped up in a major way after their top scorer throughout the tournament Augusta Christian’s Elijah Crawford exited the game due to injury.



” I just told myself that I had to step up and be a leader and everybody was doubting us, saying that we couldn’t do it or nothing but we proved them wrong this year,” said Ivery who will be a rising junior for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Julius Patterson a native of Burke County started the tournament 13 days prior just ‘happy to be there’, and as the jitters wore off the belief that his team was the best team in country became realistic.

” These kids will never forget this, and might not ever make it here again,” said Patterson. ” They did it out of all 78 teams in the country, and we stand supreme as the number one team in the country undisputed”.