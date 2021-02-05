How Super Bowl parties, weddings have changed during the pandemic

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked football fans to be safe this Sunday, especially if they plan to get together for the big game.

“We want out fans to be safe, they need to be smart, they need to wear their PPE, they need to be gathering in small groups,” Goodell said.

And the CDC recommends virtual Super Bowl watch parties.

“You don’t want parties with people you haven’t had much contact with, you just don’t know if they’re infected. So as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it,” director of NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

But Super Bowl Sunday isn’t the only day that looks different in the midst of a pandemic. Madison Hollimon has been planning weddings and events across Georgia and South Carolina for the past four years.

She says many couples set to be married in 2020 postponed their weddings until 2021.

“A lot of wedding planners and vendors in Augusta are starting to get some of their 2020 brides married now,” Hollimon said.

Many of these couples have shrunk their guest lists, and held the event outdoors, according to Hollimon.

“The few that did do inside venues, had a really hard time with stipulations and capacity and masks and stuff like that,” Hollimon said.

She says some venues only require face masks for vendors, but it’s up to the couples to decide if they want to enforce mask wearing.

“A lot of weddings and couples are giving out masks at their weddings, but they’re not requiring guests to wear them, I think it’s more of a comfort thing,” Hollimon said.