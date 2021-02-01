Bucs vs. Chiefs: Without much history, Super Bowl LV teams have provided some memorable games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs kickoff Super Bowl LV on Sunday, the game will be a rematch from an afternoon, national spotlight meeting last November.

The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the 1st quarter, a hole too deep for quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs offense to climb out of.

The 27-24 defeat showed promise for the Bucs against the defending Super Bowl champions but exposed areas that needed to be remedied if Tampa Bay was going to make a run in the playoffs.

Since that day, the Bucs are on a 7-game winning streak.

The Bucs and Chiefs do not have a long history. They have only met 13 times with the Bucs holding a slight 7-6 advantage. It is a matchup, however, full of memorable outcomes and moments, dating back to the very beginning of the Bucs franchise.

Here are some of the memories of the Bucs and the Chiefs, who will decide the next Super Bowl champ in their 14th all-time meeting:

Bucs QB Steve Spurrier against Chiefs – Oct. 31, 1976. (AP Photo)

1976 – Not much of a division rival

Bucs fans may not know this, but the franchise spent its first season as a member of the AFC West Division.

The Chiefs paid a visit to Tampa in Week 8, escaping a 4th-quarter rally by Bucs quarterback Steve Spurrier, on their way to a 28-19 win over Tampa Bay.

The loss contributed to the Bucs 0-14 inaugural season, a dubious streak that would reach 26 games until the franchise’s first win in 1977.

1979 – The playoffs come calling

Rams vs. Bucs in NFC championship game – Jan. 7, 1980. (AP Photo)

In just their fourth season of existence, the Bucs won the franchise’s first-ever division title, capturing the NFC Central crown in a rain-soaked 3-0 victory on the final day of the season. The opponent was the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the waterlogged field conditions, Bucs running back Ricky Bell rushed for 137 yards.

The two teams combined for five turnovers on a day that was decided by a Neil O’Donoghue 19-yard field goal in the 4th quarter.

The Bucs notched the franchise’s first playoff win one week later against the Philadelphia Eagles before falling 9-0 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

1993 – Hall of Famer makes his “debut”

The Bucs opened up the 1993 season against the Chiefs and their brand new quarterback, Joe Montana.

After 13 seasons and four Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers, Montana wrapped up his Hall of Fame career with a two-year stint in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Joe Montana against Miami Dolphins – Dec. 12, 1994. (AP Photo/Han Deryk, file)

Montana threw three touchdown passes in a 27-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Chiefs enjoyed a successful season with their new quarterback, finishing 11-5, but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

1999 – Bucs on a roll

The 1999 Bucs, coached by Tony Dungy, began the season with a disappointing 4-4 record.

By the time the Chiefs arrived in Tampa in Week 10, the Bucs were in the midst of building a 6-game winning streak.

The vaunted Bucs defense, led by future Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, held Kansas City to 271 total yards in a 17-10 victory. It was one of eight games in which the Bucs defense held its opponent to 10 points or less.

The ball bounces away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Bert Emanuel Saturday, Aug. 21, 1999, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas City Chiefs Eric Warfield breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Darnell McDonald Saturday, Aug. 21, 1999, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Bucs reached the NFC Championship game, 20 years after their first attempt at playing in a Super Bowl, losing a controversial 11-6 decision to the St. Louis Rams.

2016 – The unlikely hero

The 2016 NFL Draft saw the Bucs take a risk, moving up for a second selection, in the draft’s second round. Their pick was kicker Roberto Aguayo.

After suffering through inconsistency, on a team that was competitive, Aguayo kicked four field goals in a stunning 19-17 Bucs victory at Kansas City.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was sharp in the hostile Arrowhead Stadium setting, passing for 331 yards and sealing the win with a touchdown pass midway through the 4th quarter.

The Chiefs shrugged off the loss to win the AFC West but it was the Bucs who showed signs of a turnaround, finishing with a 9-7 record, the franchise’s first winning season since 2010.