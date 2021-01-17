Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity following QB’s injury

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHTM) — Buffalo has done it again, melting the hearts of NFL fans across the country. As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game in the second half in concussion protocol, Bills fans began donating to “Blessings in a Backpack,” a charity helping feed children in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bills fans are donating to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after the #Ravens QB left the game before the 4th quarter.



🥺🥺🥺https://t.co/kXqrKR4lar pic.twitter.com/V47vqwPWN9 — Allie Berube (@allieberube) January 17, 2021

Jackson left the game on the last play of the third quarter when his head snapped back and hit the end zone turf. Baltimore was trailing 17-3 and would go on to lose the AFC Divisional by that score, sending Buffalo to the AFC Championship.

Blessings in a Backpack is a charity in the city Jackson played college football. The organization is helping feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic who may have lost their access to free meals with school shutdowns. The organization says it can turn every four dollar donation into one bag of food for a child.

Bills fans have a habit of supporting opposing quarterbacks on their quest to the Super Bowl. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens sending the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in decades. Bills fans immediately began donating to Cincinnati QB Andy Dalton’s charity, Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation.

His charity helps support critically ill children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, Texas. In just days time, Dalton says Bills fans raised over $250,000.

As of Sunday morning, it was unclear how much Bills fans had raised for Blessings in a Backpack.