WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 12: Lions’ Thanksgiving tradition & best NFL rivalries

(NEXSTAR) — On this week’s early edition of “Big Game Bound,” we’ll talk about the Thanksgiving Day tradition in Detroit with Lions’ play-by-play man, Dan Miller.

Detroit first started playing on Thanksgiving Day in 1934 because its owner wanted to put some bodies in the seats at Lions games. The idea seems to have worked.

Miller also takes us behind the scenes to show us how radio crews around the league are calling road games from their own stadiums.

We’ll also take a deep dive into two of the best rivalries in the NFL: the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Jarrett Payton shares what it was like growing up in the Payton household during Bears-Packers week, and Kenny White reveals his top two teams from each conference in his latest power ratings.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.