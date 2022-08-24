THE FLATS – Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (Thomasville, Ga./Thomasville H.S.) and defensive lineman Keion White (Garner, N.C./Garner H.S.) are on the official watch list for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which was announced on Wednesday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as college football’s most prestigious postseason all-star game. In 2022, the Senior Bowl produced a record-tying 106 National Football League Draft picks for the second-straight year, including 45 of the first 100 players selected. Members of the official watch list were selected by the Senior Bowl’s scouting staff, which has worked for six months to identify the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects.

Thomas was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection after logging 70 total tackles as a junior in 2022. He led Georgia Tech with 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions and ranked second on the squad with three sacks and three pass breakups. He turned in a career performance in last season’s 45-22 win over North Carolina with eight tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was one of just five NCAA Division I FBS players with eight tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in a game in 2021 and is one of just 11 ACC players to accomplish the feat since 2000.

After an injury-plagued 2021, White is poised to return to the form that saw him rank among the top 10 in FBS with 19 tackles for loss as a sophomore at Old Dominion in 2019. The 6-4, 286-pounder has played in only 16 collegiate games at defensive end – 11 in 2019 at ODU, when he was named second-team all-Conference USA, and four last season at Georgia Tech, when he missed the first eight games of the campaign due to an offseason injury. Old Dominion canceled its 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifty-six Georgia Tech players have previously played in the Senior Bowl, including defensive back Tariq Carpenter in 2022, who went on to be selected in sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. It will be televised nationally on NFL Network.