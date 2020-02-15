Tech hold off St.Peter’s 6-0

THE FLATS – Four freshmen pitchers combined for the shutout as No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball defeated St. Peter’s end-to-end 6-0 on Friday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The game opened with the first all-freshman batter for the first time in Yellow Jackets (1-0) history as RHP Zach Maxwell fanned five batters and surrendered just one hit in 4.0 innings as Jake Holland worked behind the dish.
In relief, freshman RHP Dalton Smith (1-0) earned the win, allowing just a hit and striking out three over his 2.0 innings of work, while frosh righty Brody Westbrooks struck out four over 2.0 hitless innings. Freshman RHP Ben King closed the final frame, striking out one and allowing just one hit.
Freshmen also worked well at the plate as first baseman Drew Compton launched a solo home run down the right-field line in his first collegiate plate appearance, while Holland finished with a double. Leading the team offensively was junior shortstop Luke Waddell, who reached base three times on two singles and a walk, while junior outfielder Baron Radcliff and senior second baseman Austin Wilhite both finished with an RBI.
The Peacocks (0-1) were held to just three hits on the day, while starter RHP Ian Concevitch (0-1) received the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work.
The Yellow Jackets continue in the Atlanta Challenge on Saturday when they host Cincinnati at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.