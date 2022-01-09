Team Georgia shuts out Team South Carolina 16-0 in Border Bowl IX

For the first time in four year, Team Georgia defeated Team South Carolina in the ninth edition of the Border Bowl.

Team Georgia scored in the second quarter behind Washington-Wilkes quarterback Dalen Cobb one-yard touchdown run to give them the advantage and they never looked back. Cobb finished with 19 rushing yards on five attempts before leaving the game with a leg injury.

Team South Carolina had some unfortunate breaks in their kicking game, with a punt fumbled and recovered by Burke County’s Ivan Arroyo, and high snap on fourth down that went through the back of the endzone for a safety.

Arroyo was named the Defensive Player of the Game, along with the fumble recovery he tallied six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks.

On the offensive side of the ball for Team Georgia, they were carried on the ground by Lincoln County’s Tevin Gartrell who rushed for 86 yards on 13 attempts.

Late in the fourth quarter, a 25 yard run by Gartrell set up the only passing touchdown of the game by Greenbrier’s Brooks Pangle to Evans’ Joe Hampton.

For Team South Carolina, Barnwell’s Weston Sandifer completed six of his 11 passes for 19 yards. Augusta Christian’s Zak Blackwell rushed for 10 yards, but on defense he tallied four tackles, two of them for losses.

Team Georgia’s shutout was first in this game since 2016.