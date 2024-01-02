AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – We are a little more than a week away from Border Bowl XI where the top high school football seniors in the CSRA will face off.

Both Team Georgia’s coach, Barrett Davis, and Team South Carolina’s coach, Brian Smith, have been working tirelessly on selecting their staff, building a roster, and preparing a game plan, and they both spoke to WJBF about why this game is going to be a matchup for the history books!

“We were talking last week and I said, ‘here we are,'” says Coach Brian Smith, ” We work all year to do this, and it goes like that,” he emphasizes with a snap of his fingers. He is absolutely right; the time has flown, and January 13th will be here before we know it.

For the first time ever, Border Bowl XI is being held at Burke County High School! The ‘Bear Den’ offers lots of seating and a great location for the players to play their final game of high school football.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and kick-off is 1 p.m.

Game tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of the game. Parking is $5 cash only, with proceeds going to support Burke County student organizations.

You can buy your tickets here: Border Bowl XI – Get Your Tickets Now! | WJBF