Takeo Spikes’ hosts 16th annual kids camp at Washington County high school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga (WJBF) – Takeo Spikes hosted his 16th youth football skills camp at his alma mater Washington County high school.

Spikes an all-pro linebacker, who also played 15 years in the NFL has impacted many through his annual skills camp over the decades.

“Coming up just getting that motivation to go out and play football, it all stems from something like this you know so you just look at the compound effects it has over the years,” said Washington County native and NFL player Josh Gordy.