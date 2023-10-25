GOTEMBA, Japan – The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament, and The R&A announced Wednesday that the 15th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be contested at Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course in Gotemba, Japan. The tournament will take place Oct. 3-6, 2024.

Every year, the field is comprised of the top male amateurs in the Asia-Pacific region, representing the 43 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation affiliated organizations. The champion of next year’s tournament will receive an invitation to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament and automatically qualify for The 153rd Open. The runner(s)-up will gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.

“Returning to Japan for the 15th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship brings the Championship full circle,” said Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, on behalf of the Founding Partners. “The Asia-Pacific Amateur has an extensive history in Japan, starting with Hideki Matsuyama’s victory more than a decade ago, and we are committed to building on that legacy in 2024 at a world-class venue in Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course.”

“We are excited to welcome the best players from across the Asia-Pacific region to Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course in 2024,” said Shun Han, President of Taiheiyo Club. “The Gotemba Course is one of the world’s top courses and we look forward to the test it will provide to some of the most talented golfers in the world.”

The Asia-Pacific Amateur has served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players since its inception in 2009, including Australia’s Cameron Davis, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Cameron Smith, Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan, the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, Satoshi Kodaira, Hideki Matsuyama and Keita Nakajima and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.