T-Breds sweep Airport, finishes perfect in region play

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Aiken swept Airport on Thursday night, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 to wrap up their undefeated 5-AAAA schedule and claim the region title.

Senior Emily Creshaw, who’s been been apart of the team all four years surpassed 1,000 kills on season. While senior Taylor Butts surpassed 1,000 successful serves in her career. Junior Christa Berry added 17 assists on the night to surpass more than 2,000 in her career.

South Aiken will return to action at home after a first round bye on October 29th.