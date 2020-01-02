Sweet like sugar: Fans watch UGA take on Baylor in the 86th Sugar Bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s New Year’s Day, and Georgia Bulldog fans will rally for their team one last time. UGA takes on the Baylor Bears in the 86th Sugar Bowl. Both Georgia and Baylor are 11-2 and coming off a loss in their respective conference championship.

“Everybody wants the dogs to go to the national championship,” said Mikey McIntire. “We had a lot of injuries this year, and it’s almost kind of a rebuilding year. But we still would like to see a win over Baylor. Hopefully, they can pull one out.”

Fans are at many bars watching the bowl game. However, fans at Indian Queen say this is the place to be to support the team.

“If you like Georgia, come here,” said Robert Mullins. “They turn everything else off and play Georgia.”

Georgia superfan, Robert Mullins says he shows up every Saturday to watch the dogs play. He hopes Georgia redeem themselves from last year’s loss to Texas.

“Baylor has not to beat a team like Georgia before,” said Mullins. “I think they are going to be up for the game, whereas for Georgia, on the other hand, I don’t think necessarily pumped for the game.”

With dozens of players not playing in the game, fans predict Baylor to win.

“Maybe 42 to 33, or a score closer than that,” explained Mullins. “But I think Baylor is going to take them.”

As the season comes to an end, bulldog fans have a New Year resolution for their college football team.

“None at all, except do better next year,” said Mullins.

“Continue to sign some guys, bring them in, and get them ready,” said McIntire. “For the players that are there, continue to work hard, get rejuvenated so we can get this thing rolling to bring in a championship hopefully.”

