Sweeney, Smart named to Dodd Trophy watch list

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, along with University of Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart were named to the 2020 Dodd Trophy watch list, according to the according to the award’s foundation and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl committee.

Both coaches are named as two of the top 13 college coaches in the country. Sweeney took home the trophy in 2011, and was named a finalist in 2019.

The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.



A midseason watch list will be released later in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.