ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Swainsboro Tigers fell to Prince Avenue Christian 52-34 in the Georgia High School Association Class-A state championship game at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta Thursday night.

North Carolina commitment Ty Adams led Swainsboro with 259 yards rushing and four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 45, 66 and 46 yards.

The Tigers led 20-17 at halftime and 34-31 before Prince Avenue junior quarterback Aaron Philo found Bailey Stockon for a 27 yard touchdown pass to start a run of 21 unanswered points by the Wolverines over the last eleven minutes of the contest.

Philo finished with 477 yards passing and 6 touchdowns.

The Tigers finish the season 13-1 winning their region championship for a second consecutive season. Swainsboro has won 24 games in two years since finishing 4-7 in 2020. The Tigers were seeking the school’s first state football championship since 2000.

Friday the Thomson Bulldogs (13-1) will play Fitzgerald (14-0) in the Class-AA championship game, also at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs, champions of Region 4-AA are attempting to win the school’s first state football championship since 2002.

Thursday was a day for the city to celebrate before sending the team off to Atlanta.

“Enjoy the moment because you only get this one shot,” said head coach Michael Youngblood during a pep rally at the school. “If you’re a senior, you get a chance to close out your chapter of football in high school and what better way to go out as a state champ? So we gotta go ahead and go in and take care of business”

The Bulldogs feature two one-thousand yard rushers in senior Johntavis Curry (1,265 yards and 19 touchdowns) and sophomore Tre Tre Jefferies (1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns).

Kickoff is set for Friday at noon.