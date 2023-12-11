ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Back in Atlanta, and Back in Mercedes-Benz.

Last year the Tigers were 13-0 going into the state championship game, but a 52-34 loss to Prince Avenue Christian ended their perfect season.

With mid-season losses to Bleckley County and Dublin, Head Coach Scott Roberts says the journey back was no walk in the park.

“It was a lot of work, you know what I mean? It’s a struggle. It’s not easy to get here at all, it’s a struggle all season long and it’s a struggle all offseason,” said Head Coach Scott Roberts.

The Tigers went into this game 12-2 on the year, and they certainly played like it.

Senior Demello Jones scored 4 touchdowns, including an 80-yard touchdown run, and a 100-yard pick six that pulled the Tigers within three late in the first half.

“Damello’s a great player. He’s gonna be a great player at the next level. He gave us everything he had on both sides of the ball, and made some huge plays for us. He gave us an opportunity to be in the game,” said Roberts.

Jones will be going to Georgia next fall, and he added another touchdown and two point conversion right in front of Bulldog defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to get the Tigers within two late in the third.

But the Tigers would get no closer, falling 49-32 and finishing runner-up for the second straight year. Afterward, Roberts told me Jones is part of a special group of Swainsboro seniors.

“This group went through a 4-7 season their freshman year, and this group and the group before them really just took it upon themselves, that that wasn’t going to happen again,” said Roberts.

“I’m just really proud of how resilient our kids have been throughout the playoffs. They fought like crazy to even be in this position. They’ve been a bunch of road warriors, and to travel as much as we have, and to beat some really good football teams. Just the fact that they got here, I’m proud as I can be of them.”

While some seniors like Jones are headed to play at the next level, Coach Roberts says the work to get back here will begin after Christmas.