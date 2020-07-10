Surratt stays in control heading into Palmetto Amateur final round

AIKEN, S.C. – 16-year old Caleb Surratt has lead the entire field all week long at Palmetto Golf Club for the Palmetto Amateur. Surratt’s first hiccup came during the third round at the fifth hole, as he triple bogey’d but still finished the round with a one stroke lead at -10.

Lexington, South Carolina native and University of South Carolina senior Caleb Proveaux shot the lowest score of the round, matching Surratt’s first round score of 63 (-7).

Friday’s leaders include Caleb Surratt, Caleb Proveaux and Tyler Strafaci and they will tee-off on Saturday at 9:30 am.

