AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 80 golfers, ages 7 to 15, from across the United States are competing Sunday in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club.

30 states are represented, with Georgia and California tied for most players with seven each, including three from the Augusta area.

The boys and girls are divided into four age groups: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15. Each will hit two drives and two chips at the Tournament Practice Area before moving to the famed No. 18 green at Augusta National to attempt putts from 15 and 30 feet. The cumulative distance from their longest drive and distance from the hole on their closest chip and putt will determine their overall score.

You can follow live here, or watch live television coverage on Golf Channel from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.