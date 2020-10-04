Stetson Bennett, No. 4 Georgia romp past No. 7 Auburn 27-6

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett looks for a receiver during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first college start, Zamir White ran for a pair of scores and No. 4 Georgia romped to a 27-6 victory over No. 7 Auburn in the first Top 10 matchup of the college football season.

The 2-0 Bulldogs buried Auburn with a 24-0 blitz in the first half, extending their domination of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The teams had traditionally played in November, but a revamped Southeastern Conference schedule moved the game up. It was their earliest meeting since their very first game in February 1892.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories