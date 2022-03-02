NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – SRP Park, in partnership with Paine College and Miracle Nissan of Augusta and North Augusta, will be hosting its inaugural HBCU Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 20th.

According to the press release, gates open at 12:30 P.M. and the first game is set to begin at 1:05 P.M.

Officials say Game 1 of the HBCU Classic will feature two HBCU schools from the NCAA Division II’s SIAC Conference: Kentucky State University and Benedict College.

Game 2 is slated to begin at 4:05 P.M. as tourney host Paine College will battle against Florida National University.

“We are extremely excited to host the Inaugural HBCU Baseball Classic at SRP Park,” stated Brandon Greene, GreenJackets General Manager. “Thanks to Nissan and Miracle Nissan of Augusta and North Augusta’s generous partnership, we are able to put together a great afternoon of college baseball at SRP Park. We hope you will turnout for this great opportunity for these HBCU schools.”

“Baseball has always treated the Murphy family and myself better than we ever dreamed”, said Mike Murphy, Owner of Murphy Auto Group. “It is Murphy Auto Group’s commitment to our community to be a positive influence of change here in the CSRA. We believe growing the game of baseball will help us achieve this commitment.”

For more information on this inaugural event, click here.