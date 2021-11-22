Southeastern Conference issues fan advisory ahead of SEC Championship Game

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Fans attending the 2021 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta on December 4 are encouraged to become familiar with policies related to fan enjoyment and security for the game.

The 2021 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on December 4 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be televised by CBS. The game is sold out.

Mobile Tickets

All tickets will be digital for the game. There will be no paper tickets. Tickets should be saved or downloaded and placed in a digital wallet prior to arrival at the stadium. Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process for downloading, storing and transferring digital tickets at www.SECsports.com/mobile.

SEC Clear Bag Policy

The SEC strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags to the championship game. The types of bags below will be permitted into the competition venue:

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and may not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

Fans may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bags can be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap

Bags will be monitored at a secondary security perimeter set up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and law enforcement presence and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.

The Mobile Locker Company will provide lockers outside Gates 1 and 2 for fans who want to rent a locker to store items. Lockers will be available for rental 2.5 hours prior to the start of the game and 1.5 hours post-game. Items must be retrieved from the lockers on the same day. Fans can visit www.themobilelockerco.com for more information on The Mobile Locker Company.

MBS Cashless Policy

Mercedes-Benz Stadium became the first stadium to implement a complete stadium-wide cashless transaction model in March 2019. Transitioning to cashless transactions stadium-wide allows the stadium to move away from its whole-dollar pricing model, which was initially instituted to help speed transaction times, to further improve speed of service.

Ten (10) cash-to-card kiosks will be available around the stadium for those who prefer not to use their own cards or who prefer to carry cash. Guests will be able to feed the cash into the machine and obtain a pre-paid debit card with the same amount with no transaction fee. These cards can be utilized as any other pre-paid debit card or credit card within the stadium as well as outside the stadium. Cash-to-Card Kiosk locations are:

Gate 1

Field Level: Outside of Delta Sky 360 Club and outside Mercedes-Benz Club, Tunnel 4

100 Concourse: Team Store, Section 122

200 Concourse: Sections 203 and 229

300 Concourse: Section 332

Digital, contactless payment is currently accepted at all concession stands. Apple Pay users will receive instant rewards for purchases inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, fans can visit https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/card-mobile-payment/.

SEC Ticket Exchange

To purchase verified tickets on the SEC Ticket Exchange, the only authorized fan-to-fan ticket marketplace for the SEC Football Championship Game, fans should visit www.secticketoffice.com. Ticket barcodes are verified by Ticketmaster, the ticket partner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Note, listed prices are set by the seller and may exceed original face value.

MBS Pom-Pom/Shaker Policy

Fans will not be allowed to bring in pom-poms/shakers with a stick handle in order to maintain a safe and enjoyable venue for customers. Only those with a paddle handle will be permitted.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted in The Home Depot Backyard (HDBY) West Lawn and M Lot. For full parking and tailgate guidelines, go to www.mercedesbenzstadium.com/parking-tailgate-guidelines/.

COURTESY SOUTHEASTERN CONFERNCE