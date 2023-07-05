(WJBF) – The Paramount Dance Twirl Team is a group of girls from Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina who have received national acclaim for their baton-twirling skills.

Their ages range from middle school through college, but every girl twirls like a pro as they prepare for their next big competition out of the country: Nations Cup International Championships in Liverpool, England.

The group has set up a GoFundMe to help with travel expenses. These expenses include new costumes, air travel, hotels, food, warm-ups, practice attire, transportation in England, gym rentals before leaving, and other costs accompanying their trip.

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information.

Good luck girls!