South Carolina, UCONN extend women’s basketball series for two more years

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, TX – APRIL 2: Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks shoots over Anna Wilson #3 of the Stanford Cardinal during the semifinals of the NCAA WomenÕs Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 2, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ben Solomon via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – UConn and South Carolina have extended their current women’s basketball series for two more seasons. The national powers agreed to games at UConn during the 2022-23 season and at South Carolina in 2023-24. Both schools announced the additional games Monday. The teams will meet this coming season at South Carolina. UConn has a 9-1 edge in the all-time series, including a 63-59 victory this past February. South Carolina’s only win came in February 2020, a 70-52 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The schools have played every regular season since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories