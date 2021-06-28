South Carolina, UCONN extend women’s basketball series for two more years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – UConn and South Carolina have extended their current women’s basketball series for two more seasons. The national powers agreed to games at UConn during the 2022-23 season and at South Carolina in 2023-24. Both schools announced the additional games Monday. The teams will meet this coming season at South Carolina. UConn has a 9-1 edge in the all-time series, including a 63-59 victory this past February. South Carolina’s only win came in February 2020, a 70-52 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The schools have played every regular season since 2015.