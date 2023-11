The South Aiken girls volleyball team will play in the SCHSL 4A state championship match for the first time in program history when they take on North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, November 4 at Dreher High School at 7:00 pm.

South Aiken swept their way through the playoffs to this point, including a 3-0 sweep over Catawba Ridge. The Thoroughbreds have compiled a 43-5-2 record so far this season.