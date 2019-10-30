South Aiken volleyball advances to Lower State semifinals

The South Aiken (21-9-2) volleyball team is three wins away from a South Carolina High School League 4A state championship.

South Aiken swept Airport, 25-18, 25-17 and 5-14 for the 3-0 win at home on Tuesday Night.

The Thoroughbreds will play at A.C. Flora on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Lower State finals. The Lower State Finals will be played on November 6, and the state championship will be November 9 at River Bluf High School.

Also in the 4A bracket, Aiken High fell to Hilton Head 3-0.