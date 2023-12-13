AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Harlem High School celebrated signing day with six of their seniors committing to play sports at the next level.

From baseball: Amerson Guy and Jeremiah Hamilton signed to be teammates at Andrew University. Jake Fulmer signed to play at Toccoa Falls. Tyler Simmons signed to play at USC Aiken

From soccer: Gracie Whiddon signed to play at ABAC

From softball: Claire Clements signed to play at Georgia Military

Harlem head baseball coach Jimmie Lewis spoke about how proud he is of his athletes saying “It’s very rewarding to see them going to the next level. You know you’ve done the job decent like you’re supposed to.” Harlem head softball coach Michael Levrett echoed the sentiment noting that “we used to do a signing but it was individual, and then our AD came up with this and it’s a great thing that everyone is here together. It’s like a big college day so it’s great.”

A big congrats to all the signees!