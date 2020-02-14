Silver Bluff basketball legends honored by school

A pair of Silver Bluff High School basketball legends had their jerseys retired in the gym they once ruled.

Brandon Wallace graduated in 2003. That same year he was named South Carolina’s Mr. Basketball and led the Bulldogs to the state championship. He went on to win a pair of NIT titles with the South Carolina Gamecocks. As a professional, Wallace suited up for the Boston Celtics and played for several teams abroad. He now coaches at Gray Collegiate in Columbia, S.C.

Louise Greenwood Dent graduated in 1987 as a four-sport athlete. She went on to add her name to the rebounding record books with the Clemson Tigers. After graduation, she returned to Silver Bluff to coach several varsity sports for the Bulldogs, including the first female team to win a state championship at the school with the track and field team in 1997. She is currently a guidance counselor at J.D. Lever Elementary in Aiken, S.C.