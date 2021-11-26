Silver Bluff, Bamberg-Ehrhardt earn state title shots in Week 15 of FFN

Below are the scores from Week 15 of Football Friday Night, including the Lower State Championships in South Carolina, and the quarterfinals in Georgia.
South Carolina
2A Lower State Championship
Barnwell 35, Silver Bluff 42
Silver Bluff vs Gray Collegiate in 2A State Championship | Friday, Dec. 3 at 7pm at Benedict College
1A Lower State Championship
C.E. Murray 6, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Southside Christian in 1A State Championship | Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon at Benedict College
Georgia
3A Quarterfinals
Appling County 21, Thomson 7
Burke County 14, Carver (ATL) 46
2A Quarterfinals
Northeast 9, Swainsboro 12 (2 OT)
Fitzgerald vs Swainsboro in semifinals
1A Quarterfinals
Brooks County 51, Warren County 30
GISA
Edmund Burke 35, Terrell Academy 24