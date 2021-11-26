Silver Bluff, Bamberg-Ehrhardt earn state title shots in Week 15 of FFN

Below are the scores from Week 15 of Football Friday Night, including the Lower State Championships in South Carolina, and the quarterfinals in Georgia.

South Carolina

2A Lower State Championship

Barnwell 35, Silver Bluff 42

Silver Bluff vs Gray Collegiate in 2A State Championship | Friday, Dec. 3 at 7pm at Benedict College

1A Lower State Championship

C.E. Murray 6, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Southside Christian in 1A State Championship | Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon at Benedict College

Georgia

3A Quarterfinals

Appling County 21, Thomson 7

Burke County 14, Carver (ATL) 46

2A Quarterfinals

Northeast 9, Swainsboro 12 (2 OT)

Fitzgerald vs Swainsboro in semifinals

1A Quarterfinals

Brooks County 51, Warren County 30

GISA

Edmund Burke 35, Terrell Academy 24

