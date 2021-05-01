Silver Bluff alum Tarron Jackson drafted by Eagles

CLEVELAND (WJBF) – The Philadelphia Eagles selected former Silver Bluff and Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson with the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The selection was made during Saturday’s sixth round.

Jackson, a native of Aiken, totaled 195 total tackles and 26.5 sacks during his Coastal career. He was also invited to, and played in, the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Jackson’s 54-tackle, 8.5-sack season in 2020 also made him a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

He’s the first CCU player to be taken in the draft since former running back De’Angelo Henderson in 2017.

Jackson is the seventh Chanticleer to be drafted all-time.