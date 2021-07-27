Shepherd slugs first career pro home run for GreenJackets’ walk-off winner

North Augusta, SC – Cam Shepherd’s poster giveaway, presented by Cintas, isn’t until Thursday. But he decided to celebrate the promotional giveaway early with a two-run walk-off home run on Tuesday night. The Jackets took the series opener by a final of 5-3.

It was the first professional home run of Shepherd’s career. Braulio Vasquez walked with two outs to keep the ninth inning alive, and Shepherd took advantage.

The offense got into a rhythm early. Vaughn Grissom belted his third home run of the season in the first inning. With Augusta leading 1-0, the Jackets added another run when Landon Stephens doubled to score Bryson Horne, and it was quickly 2-0.

Joey Estes needed 31 pitches to throw a scoreless first inning. He’d settle down, going four frames of shutout baseball and striking out six.

Ben Dum kept the Augusta lead intact. In the sixth inning he entered with the bases loaded and one out. He got the final two outs to keep the Jackets leading 2-0. In the seventh though, Matt Mervis drilled his seventh home run of the season. The three-run shot made it 3-2 Myrtle Beach.

The GreenJackets offense quickly responded in the home-half of the seventh. Braulio Vasquez doubled, and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Shepherd hit a fly ball to right field, and the sacrifice fly tied the score at three.

James Acuna tossed a scoreless ninth inning and earned the win. It was Vasquez and Shepherd who made things happen in the ninth inning. A Vasquez walk, and a Shepherd homer with two outs ended it off of Pelicans reliever Jarod Wright.

NOTES:

Vaughn Grissom finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Cam Shepherd goes 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

goes 1-for-3 with three RBIs. James Acuna improves to 2-0 on the season.

HOMESTAND: Tuesday, July 27th – Sunday, August 1st vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)

