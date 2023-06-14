BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday revealed the opponents plus home and away designations for games on its 2024 football schedule, the first season in which the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC competition.

Among the features of the matchups announced Wednesday is that each of the 14 existing Conference members will play either Oklahoma or Texas – home or away – during the 2024 season.

As previously announced, SEC teams in 2024 will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

The slate of home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023.

The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.

Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

While no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023, it should be noted that when a long-term schedule format is determined, it may not be possible to structure a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of a new format.

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

It was also previously announced the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the Conference standings at the end of the regular season.

2024 SEC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS

ALABAMA

AUBURN

GEORGIA

MISSOURI

SOUTH CAROLINA

at LSU

at Oklahoma

at Tennessee

at Vanderbilt

ARKANSAS

LSU

OLE MISS

TENNESSEE

TEXAS

at Auburn

at Mississippi State

at Missouri

at Texas A&M*

AUBURN

ARKANSAS

OKLAHOMA

TEXAS A&M

VANDERBILT

at Alabama

at Georgia

at Kentucky

at Missouri

FLORIDA

KENTUCKY

LSU

OLE MISS

TEXAS A&M

at Georgia#

at Mississippi State

at Tennessee

at Texas

GEORGIA

AUBURN

FLORIDA#

MISSISSIPPI STATE

TENNESSEE

at Alabama

at Kentucky

at Ole Miss

at Texas

KENTUCKY

AUBURN

GEORGIA

SOUTH CAROLINA

VANDERBILT

at Florida

at Ole Miss

at Tennessee

at Texas

LSU

ALABAMA

OLE MISS

OKLAHOMA

VANDERBILT

at Arkansas

at Florida

at South Carolina

at Texas A&M

OLE MISS

GEORGIA

KENTUCKY

MISSISSIPPI STATE

OKLAHOMA

at Arkansas

at Florida

at LSU

at South Carolina

MISSISSIPPI STATE

ARKANSAS

FLORIDA

MISSOURI

TEXAS A&M

at Georgia

at Ole Miss

at Tennessee

at Texas

MISSOURI

ARKANSAS

AUBURN

OKLAHOMA+

VANDERBILT

at Alabama

at Mississippi State

at South Carolina

at Texas A&M

OKLAHOMA

ALABAMA

SOUTH CAROLINA

TENNESSEE

TEXAS+

at Auburn

at LSU

at Missouri

at Ole Miss

SOUTH CAROLINA

LSU

OLE MISS

MISSOURI

TEXAS A&M

at Alabama

at Kentucky

at Oklahoma

at Vanderbilt

TENNESSEE

ALABAMA

FLORIDA

KENTUCKY

MISSISSIPPI STATE

at Arkansas

at Georgia

at Oklahoma

at Vanderbilt

TEXAS

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

KENTUCKY

MISSISSIPPI STATE

at Arkansas

at Oklahoma+

at Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

TEXAS A&M

ARKANSAS*

LSU

MISSOURI

TEXAS

at Auburn

at Florida

at Mississippi State

at South Carolina

VANDERBILT

ALABAMA

SOUTH CAROLINA

TENNESSEE

TEXAS

at Auburn

at Kentucky

at LSU

at Missouri

* Arkansas at Texas A&M – Arlington, TX

# Florida at Georgia – Jacksonville FL

+ Texas at Oklahoma, Dallas, TX