BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 16 SEC schools for the 2024 season, the first schedule that includes new conference members University of Oklahoma and University of Texas.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games plus at least one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 or major independent, and each team will have two open dates.

The 2024 season will be the first year the SEC will play a schedule without divisional competition since 1991. The top two teams in the league standings based on winning percentage will play in the 33rd SEC Football Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 7.

The complete list of 2024 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com. Dates are subject to change for television.

2024 SEC Football Schedule – Week-by-Week

August 31

Western Kentucky at Alabama

UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Alabama A&M at Auburn

Miami (Fla.) at Florida

Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Southern Miss at Kentucky

Furman at Ole Miss

Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State

Murray State at Missouri

Temple at Oklahoma

Old Dominion at South Carolina

UT Chattanooga at Tennessee

Colorado State at Texas

Notre Dame at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

September 1

LSU vs. Southern Cal (Las Vegas)

September 7

South Florida at Alabama

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

California at Auburn

Samford at Florida

Tennessee Tech at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Nicholls State at LSU

Middle Tennessee State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Arizona State

Buffalo at Missouri

Houston at Oklahoma

Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte)

Texas at Michigan

McNeese State at Texas A&M

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt

September 14

Alabama at Wisconsin

UAB at Arkansas

New Mexico at Auburn

Texas A&M at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Wake Forest

Toledo at Mississippi State

Boston College at Missouri

Tulane at Oklahoma

LSU at South Carolina

Kent State at Tennessee

UTSA at Texas

Vanderbilt at Georgia State

September 21

Arkansas at Auburn

Ohio at Kentucky

UCLA at LSU

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss

Florida at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Tennessee at Oklahoma

Akron at South Carolina

UL-Monroe at Texas

Bowling Green at Texas A&M

September 28

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Georgia at Alabama

Oklahoma at Auburn

South Alabama at LSU

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas

October 5

Tennessee at Arkansas

Central Florida at Florida

Auburn at Georgia

Ole Miss at South Carolina

Missouri at Texas A&M

Alabama at Vanderbilt

October 12

South Carolina at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at UMass

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Florida at Tennessee

October 19

LSU at Arkansas

Kentucky at Florida

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at Missouri

South Carolina at Oklahoma

Alabama at Tennessee

Georgia at Texas

Ball State at Vanderbilt

October 26

Missouri at Alabama

Auburn at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Mississippi State

LSU at Texas A&M

Texas at Vanderbilt

November 2

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

UMass at Mississippi State

Maine at Oklahoma

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

November 9

Alabama at LSU

Georgia at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Missouri

Mississippi State at Tennessee

Florida at Texas

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

November 16

Texas at Arkansas

LSU at Florida

Tennessee at Georgia

Murray State at Kentucky

Missouri at South Carolina

New Mexico State at Texas A&M

Mercer at Alabama

UL-Monroe at Auburn

November 23

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Ole Miss at Florida

UMass at Georgia

Vanderbilt at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Wofford at South Carolina

UTEP at Tennessee

Kentucky at Texas

November 30

Auburn at Alabama

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Oklahoma at LSU

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Missouri

South Carolina at Clemson

Texas at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Dec. 7

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)



2024 SEC Football Schedule – Team-by-Team



ALABAMA

Aug. 31 WESTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 7 SOUTH FLORIDA

Sept. 14 at Wisconsin

Sept. 21 Open Date

Sept. 28 GEORGIA

Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 19 at Tennessee

Oct. 26 MISSOURI

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 at LSU

Nov. 16 MERCER

Nov. 23 at Oklahoma

Nov. 30 AUBURN

ARKANSAS

Aug. 31 UAPB (Little Rock)

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14 ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM

Sept. 21 at Auburn

Sept. 28 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 5 TENNESSEE

Oct. 12 Open Date

Oct. 19 LSU

Oct. 26 at Mississippi State

Nov. 2 OLE MISS

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 TEXAS

Nov. 23 LOUISIANA TECH

Nov. 30 at Missouri

AUBURN

Aug. 31 ALABAMA A&M

Sept. 7 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 14 NEW MEXICO

Sept. 21 ARKANSAS

Sept. 28 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 5 at Georgia

Oct. 12 Open Date

Oct. 19 at Missouri

Oct. 26 at Kentucky

Nov. 2 VANDERBILT

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 UL-MONROE

Nov. 23 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 30 at Alabama

FLORIDA

Aug. 31 MIAMI

Sept. 7 SAMFORD

Sept. 14 TEXAS A&M

Sept. 21 at Mississippi State

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 CENTRAL FLORIDA

Oct. 12 at Tennessee

Oct. 19 KENTUCKY

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 at Texas

Nov. 16 LSU

Nov. 23 OLE MISS

Nov. 30 at Florida State

GEORGIA

Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Sept. 7 TENNESSEE TECH

Sept. 14 at Kentucky

Sept. 21 Open Date

Sept. 28 at Alabama

Oct. 5 AUBURN

Oct. 12 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 19 at Texas

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss

Nov. 16 TENNESSEE

Nov. 23 UMASS

Nov. 30 GEORGIA TECH

KENTUCKY

Aug. 31 SOUTHERN MISS

Sept. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 14 GEORGIA

Sept. 21 OHIO

Sept. 28 at Ole Miss

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 VANDERBILT

Oct. 19 at Florida

Oct. 26 AUBURN

Nov. 2 at Tennessee

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 MURRAY STATE

Nov. 23 at Texas

Nov. 30 LOUISVILLE

LSU

Sept. 1 (Sun.) vs. Southern Cal (Las Vegas)

Sept. 7 NICHOLLS STATE

Sept. 14 at South Carolina

Sept. 21 UCLA

Sept. 28 SOUTH ALABAMA

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 OLE MISS

Oct. 19 at Arkansas

Oct. 26 at Texas A&M

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 ALABAMA

Nov. 16 at Florida

Nov. 23 VANDERBILT

Nov. 30 OKLAHOMA

OLE MISS

Aug. 31 FURMAN

Sept. 7 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Sept. 14 at Wake Forest

Sept. 21 GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Sept. 28 KENTUCKY

Oct. 5 at South Carolina

Oct. 12 at LSU

Oct. 19 Open Date

Oct. 26 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 2 at Arkansas

Nov. 9 GEORGIA

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 at Florida

Nov. 30 MISSISSIPPI STATE

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Aug. 31 EASTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 7 at Arizona State

Sept. 14 TOLEDO

Sept. 21 FLORIDA

Sept. 28 at Texas

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 at Georgia

Oct. 19 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 26 ARKANSAS

Nov. 2 UMASS

Nov. 9 at Tennessee

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 MISSOURI

Nov. 30 at Ole Miss

MISSOURI

Aug. 31 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 7 BUFFALO

Sept. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 21 VANDERBILT

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 at Texas A&M

Oct. 12 at UMass

Oct. 19 AUBURN

Oct. 26 at Alabama

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 OKLAHOMA

Nov. 16 at South Carolina

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State

Nov. 30 ARKANSAS

OKLAHOMA

Aug. 31 TEMPLE

Sept. 7 HOUSTON

Sept. 14 TULANE

Sept. 21 TENNESSEE

Sept. 28 at Auburn

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 26 at Ole Miss

Nov. 2 MAINE

Nov. 9 at Missouri

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 ALABAMA

Nov. 30 at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aug. 31 OLD DOMINION

Sept. 7 at Kentucky

Sept. 14 LSU

Sept. 21 AKRON

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 OLE MISS

Oct. 12 at Alabama

Oct. 19 at Oklahoma

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 9 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16 MISSOURI

Nov. 23 WOFFORD

Nov. 30 at Clemson

TENNESSEE

Aug. 31 UT-CHATTANOOGA

Sept. 7 vs. NC State (Charlotte)

Sept. 14 KENT STATE

Sept. 21 at Oklahoma

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 at Arkansas

Oct. 12 FLORIDA

Oct. 19 ALABAMA

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 KENTUCKY

Nov. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 16 at Georgia

Nov. 23 UTEP

Nov. 30 at Vanderbilt

TEXAS

Aug. 31 COLORADO STATE

Sept. 7 at Michigan

Sept. 14 TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Sept. 21 UL-MONROE

Sept. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 19 GEORGIA

Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 2 Open Date

Nov. 9 FLORIDA

Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Nov. 23 KENTUCKY

Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

TEXAS A&M

Aug. 31 NOTRE DAME

Sept. 7 McNEESE STATE

Sept. 14 at Florida

Sept. 21 BOWLING GREEN

Sept. 28 vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Oct. 5 MISSOURI

Oct. 12 Open Date

Oct. 19 at Mississippi State

Oct. 26 LSU

Nov. 2 at South Carolina

Nov. 9 Open Date

Nov. 16 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 23 at Auburn

Nov. 30 TEXAS

VANDERBILT

Aug. 31 VIRGINIA TECH

Sept. 7 ALCORN STATE

Sept. 14 at Georgia State

Sept. 21 at Missouri

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 ALABAMA

Oct. 12 at Kentucky

Oct. 19 BALL STATE

Oct. 26 TEXAS

Nov. 2 at Auburn

Nov. 9 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 16 Open Date

Nov. 23 at LSU

Nov. 30 TENNESSEE