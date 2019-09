SEC releases 2020 men’s basketball schedule

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 2020 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN App, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. CBS Sports’ coverage will be available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

Conference play tips off January 4 and runs through March 7. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually. The seventh annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will take place on Jan. 25.

Kentucky (3), Georgia (5), Florida (12), Alabama (17) and Auburn (21) each have recruiting classes that rank among the top 25 of ESPN’s RecruitingNation Class Rankings. Eighteen of ESPN’s Top 100 recruits signed with SEC schools, including 11 of the top 50 players.

Seven SEC teams were selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament this past season with four advancing the Sweet 16, two to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four. The SEC has had 15 NCAA Tournament selections over the past two years and every team in the league has appeared in the tournament over the last five years.

The SEC Tournament returns to the Music City when Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., hosts the event March 11-15, 2020.

2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Date Game Television Time (ET) Jan. 4 LSU at Tennessee ESPN2/U 12:00 p.m. Jan. 4 Missouri at Kentucky SEC Network 2:00 p.m. Jan. 4 Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 Alabama at Florida ESPN2/U 6:00 p.m. Jan. 4 Texas A&M at Arkansas SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Jan. 7 Florida at South Carolina ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Jan. 7 Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Jan. 7 Kentucky at Georgia ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m. Jan. 7 Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Jan. 8 Mississippi State at Alabama SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Jan. 8 Arkansas at LSU ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m. Jan. 8 Vanderbilt at Auburn SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Jan. 11 Alabama at Kentucky ESPN/2/U 12:00 p.m. Jan. 11 South Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Jan. 11 Texas A&M at Vanderbilt SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Jan. 11 Georgia at Auburn ESPN/2/U 6:00 p.m. Jan. 11 Mississippi State at LSU ESPN/2/U 8:00 p.m. Jan. 11 Florida at Missouri SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 Ole Miss at Florida ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Jan. 14 LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Jan. 14 Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Jan. 15 Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 Tennessee at Georgia ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m. Jan. 15 Vanderbilt at Arkansas SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 Auburn at Alabama ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m. Jan. 18 South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Jan. 18 Auburn at Florida CBS 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 Missouri at Alabama SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN/2/U 4:00 p.m. Jan. 18 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Jan. 18 LSU at Ole Miss ESPN/2/U 8:00 p.m. Jan. 18 Georgia at Mississippi State SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 Florida at LSU ESPN/2/U/SECN 7:00 p.m. Jan. 21 Georgia at Kentucky ESPN/2/U/SECN 7:00 p.m. Jan. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri ESPNU 9:00 p.m. Jan. 21 Ole Miss at Tennessee SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Jan. 22 South Carolina at Auburn ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m. Jan. 22 Arkansas at Mississippi State SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Jan. 22 Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Jan. 25 Ole Miss at Georgia SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 Vanderbilt at South Carolina SEC Network 8:00 p.m. Jan. 28 Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 Mississippi State at Florida ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Jan. 28 Georgia at Missouri SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 Auburn at Ole Miss ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m. Jan. 29 Vanderbilt at Kentucky SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 Alabama at LSU ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m. Jan. 29 South Carolina at Arkansas SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 Ole Miss at LSU ESPN/2/U 12:00 p.m. Feb. 1 Texas A&M at Georgia SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Feb. 1 Tennessee at Mississippi State ESPN/2/U 2:00 p.m. Feb. 1 Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 Kentucky at Auburn ESPN/2/U 6/8:00 p.m. Feb. 1 Arkansas at Alabama SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Feb. 1 Florida at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 Tennessee at Alabama ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Feb. 4 Auburn at Arkansas SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Feb. 4 Mississippi State at Kentucky ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m. Feb. 4 Missouri at Texas A&M SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Feb. 5 Georgia at Florida ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m. Feb. 5 South Carolina at Ole Miss SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Feb. 5 LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Feb. 8 LSU at Auburn ESPN/2/U 12:00 p.m. Feb. 8 Kentucky at Tennessee CBS 1:00 p.m. Feb. 8 Texas A&M at South Carolina SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Feb. 8 Florida at Ole Miss ESPN/2/U 2:00 p.m. Feb. 8 Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 Alabama at Georgia SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Feb. 8 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 Kentucky at Vanderbilt ESPN/2/U/SECN 7:00 p.m. Feb. 11 Mississippi State at Ole Miss ESPN/2/U/SECN 7:00 p.m. Feb. 11 Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Feb. 11 Missouri at LSU SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Feb. 12 South Carolina at Georgia SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 Alabama at Auburn ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m. Feb. 12 Florida at Texas A&M SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15 Mississippi State at Arkansas SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Feb. 15 Ole Miss at Kentucky ESPN/2/U 2:00 p.m. Feb. 15 Georgia at Texas A&M SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 LSU at Alabama ESPN/2/U 4:00 p.m. Feb. 15 Auburn at Missouri ESPN/2/U 6:00 p.m. Feb. 15 Tennessee at South Carolina SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Feb. 15 Vanderbilt at Florida SEC Network 8:00 p.m. Feb. 18 Vanderbilt at Tennessee SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 Arkansas at Florida ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Feb. 18 Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 Kentucky at LSU ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m. Feb. 19 Auburn at Georgia ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Feb. 19 Texas A&M at Alabama SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Feb. 19 South Carolina at Mississippi State SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Feb. 22 Tennessee at Auburn CBS 12:00 p.m. Feb. 22 Missouri at Arkansas SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Feb. 22 Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 Florida at Kentucky ESPN/2/U 6/8:00 p.m. Feb. 22 Georgia at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Feb. 22 LSU at South Carolina ESPN/2/U 8:00 p.m. Feb. 22 Alabama at Ole Miss SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 Ole Miss at Auburn ESPN/2/U/SECN 7:00 p.m. Feb. 25 Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN/2/U/SECN 7:00 p.m. Feb. 25 Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Feb. 26 Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 Tennessee at Arkansas SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 Missouri at Vanderbilt ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m. Feb. 26 LSU at Florida ESPN2/U 9:00 p.m. Feb. 29 Texas A&M at LSU ESPN/2/U 12:00 p.m. Feb. 29 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss SEC Network 1:00 p.m. Feb. 29 Florida at Tennessee ESPN/2/U 2:00 p.m. Feb. 29 Mississippi State at Missouri SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Feb. 29 Auburn at Kentucky CBS 3:45 p.m. Feb. 29 Arkansas at Georgia SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Feb. 29 South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Mar. 3 Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network 6:30 p.m. Mar. 3 Vanderbilt at Alabama SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Mar. 3 Tennessee at Kentucky ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m. Mar. 4 Florida at Georgia ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m. Mar. 4 Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN/2/U 7:00 p.m. Mar. 4 LSU at Arkansas SEC Network 7:00 p.m. Mar. 4 Missouri at Ole Miss SEC Network 9:00 p.m. Mar. 7 Auburn at Tennessee ESPN/2/U 12:00 p.m. Mar. 7 South Carolina at Vanderbilt SEC Network 12:30 p.m. Mar. 7 Kentucky at Florida CBS 1:00 p.m. Mar. 7 Georgia at LSU ESPN/2/U 2:00 p.m. Mar. 7 Alabama at Missouri SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Mar. 7 Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Mar. 7 Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network 6:30 p.m. March 11-15 SEC Tournament (Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN)

COURTESY SEC MEDIA RELATIONS