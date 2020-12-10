SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 10, 2020) – NASCAR, in collaboration with FOX Sports and NBC Sports, today announced 2021 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons.

Twenty-three total races will air on FOX and NBC this year, a two-race increase over 2020. Eleven of those will air on FOX, including the first seven NASCAR Cup Series races of the season beginning with the DAYTONA 500 (Sunday, Feb. 14, 2:30 p.m. ET). The first premier series race on dirt since 1970 will also air live on FOX when the Cup Series rolls into Bristol Motor Speedway (Sunday, March 28, 3:30 p.m. ET).